FOOTBALL: Captain returns to Holbeach United squad

Skipper Jamie Stevens is set to be back in Holbeach United’s squad on Saturday.

The centre-half suffered ankle ligament damage in the 4-1 home defeat to leaders Peterborough Sports at the end of November.

But he should be ready to return at Oadby Town this weekend in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

The Tigers are aiming to avoid a fourth successive away defeat, having emphatically ended a bad run of form with last Saturday’s nine-goal demolition at Carter’s Park against Harrowby United.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “We’ve brought in Mitch Griffiths, signed Dan Jenkins, Jake Clitheroe is back and Jamie Stevens should be in the squad this week.

“Last weekend we were also able to bring in Zak Munton and Callum Madigan who were cup-tied.

“Looking at the squad now, it has changed massively since the cup quarter-finals with Olney Town and Boston Town.

“As it stands, unless we pick up injuries, I don’t need to strengthen. I’m very happy with a good squad.

“We need to get some momentum going for the rest of this season.

“Everyone was lifted by the goals we scored last weekend and we’re ready to push on.

“We’re in good spirits and I’m confident we can keep it going.”