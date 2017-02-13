FOOTBALL: Business as usual for Spalding United, says new boss Rawlinson

Chris Rawlinson is ready for “a wonderful opportunity” as Spalding United’s new boss.

He stepped up today from his role as assistant-manager after the shock departure of Dave Frecklington.

Rawlinson declared: “It will be business as usual.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work between us this season and we worked together for a long time previously.

“The board acted quickly and offered me the position. It’s a wonderful opportunity for me.

“I’ve already spoken to all the players and they are 100 per cent behind myself and this club.

I’ve already spoken to all the players and they are 100 per cent behind myself and this club. Chris Rawlinson

“Seven of them are under contract anyway but there is a fantastic spirit around our dressing room.

“The players want to do this for themselves. We’ve got 13 league games to play and we need to get over the line.”

Rawlinson will remain in charge for the rest of the season, assisted by first-team coach Kevin Ward and director of football Bob Don-Duncan.

Frecklington and coach Terry Fleming have taken up roles at Gainsborough Trinity.

They are currently 17th in the Vanarama National League North.

Rawlinson added: “I fully understand the situation as Terry has a lot of contacts at a higher level from his playing career.”