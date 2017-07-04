FOOTBALL: Business as usual for Spalding United

Spalding United’s squad will step up their fitness this week before the first pre-season action.
The Tulips reported back for training on Saturday after a two-month break.
Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “We had four or five players missing which is always going to happen at this time of the year due to holidays.
“We met up on Saturday morning so a few lads also had work commitments.
“But the squad came back in good shape and I was really pleased.
“It looked like they had all worked hard on their fitness during the break.
“Danny Durkin was our stand-out performer in terms of fitness work during the first session.
“We’ll have three sessions this week to build a base.
“We did the same last year with our fitness work. One or two lads might miss a day but they can catch up quickly.
“Having kept the majority of the squad together from the play-off final last season, that definitely gives us a bit of an advantage to have a more productive pre-season.
“I can see no reason to change anything from what we’ve done in the past.
“It worked well for us last season, although we might try to play a bit more in the final third next season.
“My message to the whole squad was that it’s a case of business as usual.
“We have to integrate the new signings into the way we play as quickly as we can.
“Hopefully we can get off to a good start and it should help having brought back Durkin and Ellis Humble who have previously played here.
“Pre-season is all about getting sharper and fitter. You can only really achieve that by playing games.
“We’ve got seven matches this summer and we’ll only work on a few tactical bits towards the end of pre-season training.”
The first friendly will be away to Winterton Rangers on Wednesday next week.