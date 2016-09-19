FOOTBALL: Brown keeps advantage for Bourne Town

Zak Munton got the only goal as Bourne Town ended a run of four successive defeats.

His solo effort came six minutes before the break as Raunds Town suffered their first defeat since the season’s opener.

The Shopmates had the greater number of chances but failed to take them with Alex Brown making a series of good saves to protect the Wakes’ first clean sheet of the campaign.

The decisive goal came when Munton beat a couple of defenders before firing home.

Bourne have a derby date on Wednesday at Oakham United who were knocked off the top of the table with their first defeat on Saturday.

Bourne: Brown, Worthington, Zealand, Smith, Jesson, Collins (sub Avory), Corby (sub McDonnell), Bottreill, Munton, Rook (sub Couzens), Goode.