FOOTBALL: Broken leg for Bourne Town defender

Bourne Town defender Aaron Jesson suffered a broken leg at the end of Tuesday’s derby defeat at Harrowby United.

He was taken to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital following the 90th-minute incident which saw a red card for Sam Grouse.

There were reports that the game had been abandoned by referee Robert Holland but the 3-0 result was confirmed.

Jesson was on the pitch waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Grouse scored twice in Bourne’s first defeat in eight games since the 1-0 scoreline at home to Harrowby in early October.

Jack Gurney opened the scoring after 13 minutes then Grouse converted a penalty on 25 minutes.

Midway through the second half, Grouse’s second goal put the Arrows 3-0 up.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 1 Cogenhoe 1, Desborough 0 Kirby Muxloe 1, Newport Pagnell 0 Harborough 1, Peterborough Northern Star 0 Boston 5, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Yaxley 4, Sileby 2 Leicester Nirvana 6, St Andrews 1 Oadby 0.

Division One: Harrowby 3 Bourne 0.

Reserve Division: Potton 1 Whitworth 1.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South: Boston United 4 Sleaford Sports 0.