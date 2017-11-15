FOOTBALL: ‘Brilliant response’ from Holbeach United

Have your say

Lewis Leckie’s quickfire double set up a comfortable win for Holbeach United.

The Tigers took control before the half-hour mark at Sleaford Town on Wednesday night to bounce back from last weekend’s Buildbase FA Vase exit.

Leckie latched onto Will Bird’s through-ball on 24 minutes to slot past Greens skipper Garry Doran.

Just three minutes later, George Zuerner knocked the ball across the six-yard box for Leckie to double the advantage.

Leckie should have completed a hat-trick as Holbeach wasted a series of chances.

Rick Drury kept another clean sheet thanks to a stunning save from Archie Moyses’ free-kick while Simon Bolland nodded against the bar.

Holbeach boss Seb Hayes said: “We should have scored more goals but it was a brilliant response to Saturday’s defeat.

“Sleaford huffed and puffed but we needed to be more clinical.

“We could have put down a marker because last week Wisbech Town needed a last-minute winner at Sleaford.

“They are more organised, fitter and sharper than earlier in the season.

“Our second goal killed it off and getting those goals so close together probably knocked the stuffing out of them.

“It was a bonus to bring on Mitch Griffiths, Matt Warfield and Dan Jenkins coming back from injuries.

“There were loads of positives - particularly another clean sheet and the performance of 17-year-old Callum Davies.

“I’m glad we’ve got Sleaford out of the way now because they will become stronger this season.

“It’s a great win with a clean sheet. Although it would have been nice to add a few more goals, the most important thing was winning the game after what happened to us last weekend.”

Victory lifted Holbeach up to sixth spot ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sileby Rangers.

Hayes added: “I’m told that they have got three lads going forward with frightening pace but they have struggled defensively.

“We’re going into the unknown because they have a new management team so you don’t know whether players will be leaving.

“So we must focus on ourselves and do the right things.”

Holbeach (4-4-2): Drury; Harker (sub Jenkins 81 mins), Tinkler, Braithwaite, Jackson; Zuerner, Smith (sub Warfield 70 mins), Dougill, Davies; Leckie, Bird (sub Griffiths 58 mins). Subs not used: Richardson, East.