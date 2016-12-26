FOOTBALL: Boxing Day round-up and results

Spalding United, Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town celebrated derby wins on Boxing Day - but there was a home defeat for Holbeach United.

The Tulips moved up to second spot in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South thanks to a fourth successive victory, all coming with clean sheets.

The only goal at the Sir Halley Stewart Field came from Lincoln United skipper Michael Jacklin whose back-pass rolled under the foot of keeper Jake Turner on six minutes.

Top scorer Scott Coupland headed home Deeping’s winner at Harrowby United - extending their unbeaten record to 19 games in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Holbeach lost 3-1 to Wisbech Town with a stoppage-time reply from Ollie Pinner following the Fenmen’s goals by Billy Smith (2) and Michael Frew.

Both teams finished with 10 men following red cards for Sam Murphy and Dan Dougill.

Holbeach were 3-0 down when they scored in stoppage-time

George Couzens and Jack Humphries were on target for Bourne Town at Blackstones in Division One.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1 Stamford 1, Basford 2 Carlton 1, Belper 1 Sheffield 1, Leek 2 Newcastle 0, Loughborough Dynamo 1 Gresley 1, Romulus 2 Market Drayton 4, Rugby 3 Bedworth 1, Shaw Lane 2 Kidsgrove 1, Spalding 1 Lincoln 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Chasetown 1, Witton 1 Northwich 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 1 Sleaford 2, Cogenhoe 0 Wellingborough 1, Eynesbury 3 Newport Pagnell 1, Harrowby 0 Deeping 1, Holbeach 1 Wisbech 3, Kirby Muxloe 1 Leicester Nirvana 4, Oadby 0 Harborough 2, ON Chenecks 1 Sileby 2, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Desborough 1.

Division One: Blackstones 0 Bourne 2, Buckingham 2 Olney 1, Bugbrooke St Michaels 10 Woodford 0, Long Buckby 1 Daventry 3, Rushden & Higham 2 Burton Park Wanderers 0, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Lutterworth 2, Whitworth 3 Irchester 2.