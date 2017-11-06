FOOTBALL: Bourne Town up for the challenge

Have your say

Bourne Town threw away a two-goal lead against 10 men to slip back into the bottom half of the table.

The Wakes were in control at Buckingham Town thanks to Tom Cardall and Jezz Goldson-Williams but the high-flying Robins rescued a point.

Joint manager Jimmy McDonnell said: “When we turned up, we would have taken a point.

“We were full of confidence and we knew how they would set up against us.

“They started really well as Alex Brown made four top-class saves in the first 10 minutes.

“We were thinking that they would get away from us but we stuck to it and started to get a bit of possession.

“They were over-playing at the back and Cardall scored by taking a gamble from one of those situations.

“They had a silly sending-off for kicking Goldson-Williams off the ball and we felt another defender could have got a red card for bringing him down as well.

“Goldson-Williams went through again to finish well and we had a great chance to make it 3-0.

“Jack Humphries cleared the bar and that was a turning point in the game.

“They are a good side and once they got the first goal – even though it was deflected in – they looked likely to score again.

“When we went there last season, we had a patch-up side which only crossed the halfway line a few times as we got a 0-0 draw.

“To see how the lads felt disappointed on Saturday just shows how far we have come as a squad.

“They are a physical side but we weren’t intimidated.

“It’s another point added to the tally and we need to keep going.

“We set a challenge of four points from two games so now we need to win on Saturday at home to Lutterworth Athletic.

“The big difference now is the number of options within our squad.

“There will be opportunities for players to impress but we are looking to bring in a couple of signings as well.”

Robbie Pearce and Jordan Avis are getting closer to being fit while Richard Nelson and Gav Cooke are both banned.