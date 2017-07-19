FOOTBALL: Bourne Town 2017-18 fixtures

Bourne Town have made ground improvements at Abbey Lawn ahead of the new campaign.
The Wakes will be ready to welcome a bumper crowd for the first home game against Raunds Town as part of the groundhop weekend.
A series of fixtures have been released for the opening months - including the derby date against Pinchbeck United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding.
JULY
Sat 29: Raunds Town - 7.45pm (H)
AUGUST
Sat 12: Potton United (A)
Wed 16: Pinchbeck United (A)
Sat 19: Burton Park Wanderers (H)
Sat 26: Lutterworth Town (H)
Tue 29: Harrowby United - Knockout Cup preliminary round (H)
SEPTEMBER
Sat 2: Olney Town (A)
Sat 9: Harborough Town - FA Vase first qualifying round (H)
Sat 16: Long Buckby (H)
Sat 30: Oakham United (A)
OCTOBER
Tue 3: Harrowby United (H)
Sat 14: Thrapston Town (H)
Sat 21: Stewarts & Lloyds (A)
Sat 28: Irchester United (H)
NOVEMBER
Sat 4: Buckingham Town (A)
Sat 11: Lutterworth Athletic (H)
Sat 18: Melton Town (H)
Tue 21: Harrowby United (A)
Sat 25: Bugbrooke St Michaels (A)
DECEMBER
Tue 26: Blackstones (H)
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.