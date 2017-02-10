FOOTBALL: Boss wants Holbeach United to ‘push on again’

Holbeach United are hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins on Saturday.

Following five successive defeats, the Tigers got back on track by beating Harrowby United and Oadby Town – scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

This weekend’s visitors to Carter’s Park are Cogenhoe United who, despite being in 14th spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division, could pose a real threat.

Their only defeat in 2017 came at Deeping Rangers and last weekend they drew 2-2 after taking a two-goal first-half lead against champions-elect Peterborough Sports.

Holbeach boss Seb Hayes said: “At this stage there are no easy games because teams are scrapping for their lives or trying to win trophies.

“We’re looking to keep the momentum going but we know Cogenhoe are always a tough side to play against.

“I’d back our squad to beat anybody at home and I can feel the confidence coming back into our play.

“We are well aware this is going to be a big test after their result at home to Sports.

“I will speak to a few other managers about Cogenhoe but we have to put things in place where we can concentrate on ourselves.

“Team spirit is fantastic and I don’t see why we can’t go on a run of form. Teams should be worried about facing us with a full squad.

“Two or three players will have to drop into the reserves but we need a squad like that.

“Everyone is working hard and we can see the benefits.

“Coming off a bad run, we have won twice and hopefully we can push on again.”

Last weekend’s 2-0 win at Oadby came courtesy of second-half goals from Ollie Pinner and Jake Clitheroe.

Hayes added: “Clitheroe went travelling for a month in New Zealand but I was even talking to him during that holiday about bringing him back to the club.

“He’s not 100 per cent fit and there is a lot more to come from him.

“But I was pleased to see him on the scoresheet again as he should have scored in all three games since his return.

“Pinner is playing so well at the moment that we have started calling him Zidane!

“He’s enjoying his football more than he has done for a long time and we’ve given him a bit of freedom.

“He didn’t hit the heights of the previous week against Harrowby but he never stops running.”