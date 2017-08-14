FOOTBALL: Boss wants Holbeach United to be more ruthless

Seb Hayes is not completely happy after a hat-trick of wins and three clean sheets for Holbeach United.

The Tigers boss felt they had missed an opportunity to give even more concerns to ON Chenecks before their return to Carter’s Park in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

Lewis Leckie’s penalty was quickly followed by his second goal and Will Bird was also on target in Saturday’s league win.

Hayes reflected: “Maybe I’m being a little bit over-critical as we won the game convincingly.

“But I really wanted to put something extra in their heads before we meet them again. We didn’t manage to do that.

“We tried to make it a bit too hard and force things. We were not patient on the ball.

Mitch Griffiths congratulates Lewis Leckie after the second goal on Saturday

“ON Chenecks played on the counter-attack and I expect them to cause more problems next weekend.

“They have seen what we are about and I’d expect them to set up differently.

“We went for it with three strikers on form and it worked as two of them scored.

“We were attack-minded and it was only the second time they have all started together.

“We forced ON Chenecks back to the edge of the box and when we scored the third goal, it was game over.

“I’m not happy with how we finished it because we took our foot off the pedal.

“I want us to be ruthless and maybe grab another couple of goals.

“We should have put a seed of doubt into their heads by beating them 5-0.

Holbeach face ON Chenecks again next weekend in the FA Cup

“In back-to-back games, you need to get any advantage over them mentally.

“I can’t complain really with three wins as well as three clean sheets. But there is more to come.

“It was a good day for us with defeats for Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers who are teams in the table where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Before the cup tie against ON Chenecks, Holbeach are back home on Wednesday in the league as Hayes faces his former club Peterborough Northern Star.

He added: “They are a new side but I know the club well from my previous spells so I’m looking forward to seeing a few old faces.

“I think they will come out and have a go at us with Zak Munton up front.

Photos by Tim Wilson

“They will want to play off him and get the ball forward quickly.

“They are a young side and they won’t be fearful, especially after a great result away from home on Saturday when they bounced back from a 5-0 defeat in midweek.”

Dan Dougill will be back in the Tigers’ squad.

Holbeach have been given a bye into the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy quarter-final.