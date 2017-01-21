FOOTBALL: Boss sets targets for Spalding United’s promotion push

Dave Frecklington wants a minimum of nine more wins this season to keep Spalding United’s promotion dreams alive.

But the Tulips boss admits they must do “a lot better” to reach their target of winning the title or reaching the play-offs.

Frecklington was happy with a fifth successive away win on Saturday as they had to overturn a 1-0 deficit with 10 men following a red card for defender Neal Spafford.

Top scorer Bradley Wells levelled with his 22nd goal of the season to cancel out Rugby Town’s advantage.

Second-half substitute Brad Barraclough got the winner with his first goal since last summer’s transfer to Spalding.

Frecklington said: “In the first half we were really poor.

We’ve got a target and now we need nine more wins. We are ticking them off and we’ve hit 50 points. Dave Frecklington

“We set up in a way where we tried to mix it up a bit, put Wells up front on his own and flood the midfield.

“To be fair to Rugby, they totally dominated the first half. They out-fought us, passed the ball better and got first to everything.

“They hit the bar from a free-kick and gave us as tough a game as anyone.

“So we had to change it for the second half then almost straight away Spafford hit the self-destruct button.

“To be honest, the red card has done us a favour because it galvanised the rest of the team.

“We have played several times against 10 men but we hit back with Lee Beeson’s delivery for both goals.

“After that we showed all the right ingredients for a team in the top two.

“I told the lads before the game that it doesn’t matter how we win these games.

“We’ve got a target and now we need nine more wins. We are ticking them off and we’ve hit 50 points.

“We want to average two points per game so we are a couple short now.

“We know we’ve got to be a lot better but we have played better and lost to the likes of AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Shaw Lane.

“As a group we have been together since the start of the season and we will dig in.”