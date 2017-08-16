FOOTBALL: Boss ‘really pleased’ with winning start

With maximum points from two games, it’s no surprise that Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson was smiling after the first home league game of the season.

Goals from Gary King and Matt Varley secured a 2-1 victory over Corby Town who replied through substitute Ollie Brown-Hill’s deflected free-kick.

The Tulips held on under late pressure to celebrate another Evo-Stik South win as yet again the squad sang along to Spandau Ballet’s Gold inside the dressing room.

Rawlinson said: “To be honest, I would have been happy with two points out of six at this stage.

“It is well documented that it wasn’t the greatest pre-season - but I always believed in these lads.

“We’ve only played two games so there are a lot of very pleasing things and some little bits to work on as well.

Man of the match Matt Varley makes it 2-0

“Overall, I think we will be okay this season!

“It’s time for some people who had been in the shadows of the major players in the last few seasons to stand up and be counted now.

“I thought Neal Spafford’s performance was out of this world along with the likes of Paul Walker, Varley and Nathan Whitehead.

“We had a solid base and Ellis Humble was absolutely superb as well.

It’s time for some people who had been in the shadows of the major players in the last few seasons to stand up and be counted now. Chris Rawlinson

“We’ve got the ability of Jenk Acar running in behind. He’s got the best feet in the league if we use him in the right way and put teams on the back foot.

“I’m really pleased with the start to the season.

“If Corby came here and we let them play, they could have battered us because they are a good side.

“They put us under pressure for 10 minutes and they will maybe think that they could have nicked an equaliser.

“Overall, though, for 75 minutes we were value for the win and we could have got a third goal.

“Michael Duggan’s save at the end was absolutely top drawer to ensure we won the game.”