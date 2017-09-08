FOOTBALL: Boss looking for home comforts

Two successive home games offer an opportunity to get Spalding United’s season back on track.

They take on Bedworth United in the Evo-Stik South on Saturday and then face Lincoln United on Tuesday night.

The Tulips have failed to score in their previous two matches at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

The 2-0 defeat to Wisbech Town in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round replay was followed by a 3-0 loss to Cleethorpes Town in the league.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “After some issues with injuries and unavailability, there should be renewed confidence in the squad after getting a point at Stamford last Saturday.

“Hopefully, Spalding’s supporters will come here with a positive outlook to cheer on the lads.

“We’re not far away from a play-off place and if we win on Saturday, we’ll be right back in the mix.

“We’ll get reports from Bedworth’s game against Romulus on Tuesday night and, of course, we know all about Lincoln.”

Spalding are set to hand home debuts to former Coalville Town pair Bradley Maslen-Jones and Devante Reittie while Conor Marshall will come into the squad for the first time following his move from Corby Town.

Jordan Lemon is pushing for a starting place after his substitute role at Stamford. He suffered a broken wrist in pre-season and only had the cast removed last week.

Ellis Humble should be back in the squad but Paul Walker is ruled out until the end of this month following appendicitis.