FOOTBALL: Boss in ‘advanced talks’ with Spalding United squad

Spalding United manager Chris Rawlinson is hoping to keep the squad together for another promotion push.

He believes the Tulips will have “a real chance” of going up at the end of next term – if the majority of the play-off finalists remain with the club.

Rawlinson revealed: “We are in advanced talks with the majority of the squad from last season.

“The board of directors are backing us to retain as many players as we can.

“Looking at the league, it holds no fears for me in terms of going out to win it – or at least finish in the top five and get promoted.

“There is an incentive for Spalding to reach Step Three.”