FOOTBALL: Boss ‘happy’ to stay in play-off pack

Spalding United look set for another promotion push this season.

The Tulips moved up to fourth place in the Evo-Stik South with a third successive home win on Saturday.

Second-half goals by Gary King and Nathan Whitehead earned a 2-0 victory against Chasetown to remain in the play-off pack.

Spalding have 17 points from 10 league games and manager Chris Rawlinson declared himself ‘happy’ with the start to the campaign.

He said: “At this rate, we would get 68 points plus two more matches to play.

“We would need to pick up 20 points from one of those groups of 10 games but 17 in each quarter of the season should put us in the play-off places.

“That’s where we want to be again as a football club so we need to keep going.

“We’re not setting the world alight but I was happy with another win.

“We ground them down and defended well.

“We should have scored twice in the first half so the challenge was to carry on like that, knowing that the goals would come.

“I thought Jenk Acar was unplayable on Saturday. He worked hard, did a defensive job and looked a threat.

“When he’s on the ball and taking on defenders, they are scared of him and they don’t really know what to do.

“Now we’ve got a couple of threats like that because we know it’s only a matter of time until Jamie Jackson gets a few goals. He looked sharp again.

“Neal Spafford was very good at the back alongside Ellis Humble who produced his best game of the season.

“At the age of 17 on his full debut, Jacob Fletcher stood up to be counted even after he needed treatment.

“He’s going to be a very good player for Doncaster Rovers and Keegan Townrow – who is also on work experience loan from the academy – did well last week at Frickley Athletic.”

Spalding can bring back Matt Varley and Brad Maslen-Jones for next weekend’s trip to Market Drayton Town after serving suspensions.

But Conor Marshall and Jonny Lockie must complete their three-match bans.