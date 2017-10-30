FOOTBALL: Boss frustrated over lack of discipline

Have your say

Chris Rawlinson accused Spalding United’s players of behaving “like petulant schoolkids at times” as they were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Striker Jamie Jackson was sent off for two cases of dissent towards the officials in Saturday’s 2-1 away defeat to Chasetown.

Tulips boss Rawlinson said: “The performance was not good enough in the first half. It was very frustrating.

“We should have been even further behind at that point but Michael Duggan kept us in it.

“In the second half, we reacted well and probably did enough to earn a replay.

“We could have been given a penalty, Jordan Lemon hit the bar and we had chances with 10 men.

We played like a team of individuals by doing our own jobs rather than helping out our mates. We will need to improve that severely. Chris Rawlinson

“I thought that the match officials struggled with the occasion overall.

“But they weren’t helped in the first half when some of our players were acting like petulant schoolkids at times.

“Jackson got so frustrated but it was a lack of discipline.

“We keep having bad starts to games this season.

“We played like a team of individuals by doing our own jobs rather than helping out our mates. We will need to improve that severely.”