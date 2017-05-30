FOOTBALL: Beeson and King back at Spalding United

Spalding United have agreed deals with Lee Beeson and Gary King for next season.

Beeson will stay with the Tulips – having returned from Stamford last term – and King is also back at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Last month King was an unused substitute during Cleethorpes Town’s defeat in the FA Vase final at Wembley - having scored the semi-final winner for the Owls.

Spalding manager Chris Rawlinson said: “I worked with Beeson at Worksop Town and I thought he got back to those levels of performance when he came back here last season.

“He also gives us great options in central midfield so that’s one reason why he was on my list of players who we wanted to keep.

“Of course, he had other offers as he’s highly regarded in non-League football. I’m delighted that he decided to stay at Spalding.

“Predominantly, I see King as a striker – although he is versatile and knowing he can play in midfield is ideal within a small squad.

“I worked with him at Worksop and Lincoln United so I respect and like him. He has been one of our targets this summer.”