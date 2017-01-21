FOOTBALL: Barraclough on target with winner for Spalding United

The long wait is over for Brad Barraclough.

The summer signing finally scored for Spalding United in his ninth appearance.

Having recovered from a foot injury to make his debut in December, Barraclough was on target with the second-half winner away to Rugby Town on Saturday.

Barraclough had been on the pitch in a Spalding shirt for a total of 528 minutes when he found the target.

Boss Dave Frecklington had brought him on as a half-time substitute and the goal came 19 minutes later.

He said: “Barraclough was rested because those previous games were like a second pre-season for him.

“We’ve only got two strikers at the club but that’s why we brought him here.

“Sometimes you have to sit on the bench and look at what’s going on. They were getting tired but he showed experience and quality with a top-class header to win the game.”