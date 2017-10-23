FOOTBALL: Away ties in FA Vase draw

Have your say

Holbeach United and Deeping Rangers have been drawn away in the Buildbase FA Vase second round.

The Tigers face a trip to Walsall Wood - who knocked them out 4-1 at the same stage two years ago - while the Clarets will go to Godmanchester Rovers.

Spencer Tinkler tucked in the only goal as Holbeach knocked out South Normanton Athletic at Carter’s Park on Saturday.

Walsall Wood, currently second in Midland League Division One, beat Atherstone Town 1-0.

Rick Drury, Nick Jackson and Matt Warfield were part of the Holbeach side who conceded three second-half goals at Walsall Wood in November 2015.

First-half efforts by Scott Coupland, David Burton-Jones and Scott Mooney sent Deeping on their way to a 3-1 victory at FC Bolsover on Saturday.

Godmanchester, seventh in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, won by the same scoreline at Hanley Town.

The second round ties will be played on Saturday, November 11.