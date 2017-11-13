FOOTBALL: Away tie for Deeping Rangers on road to Wembley

Have your say

Deeping Rangers have been drawn away from home again in the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Clarets face a trip to Hinckley in the third round proper on Saturday, December 2.

Deeping reached the third round for only the third time in their history with Saturday’s thrilling second-half comeback at Godmanchester Rovers.

Jonny Clay headed the opening goal from Dan Schiavi’s corner but Rangers were 3-1 down before the break.

Scott Coupland pulled one back from the penalty spot, Luke Hunnings headed the equaliser and Scott Mooney lobbed the winner two minutes into stoppage-time.

Hinckley, currently sixth in the Total Moton Midland League Division One, won 2-0 at home to AFC Mansfield at the weekend.