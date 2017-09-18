FOOTBALL: Away point after penalty save and red card

Not for the first time this season, Spalding United failed to convert a penalty and missed out on some valuable points.

Five minutes into the second period – after a nip and tuck opening 45 minutes – new signing Jamie Jackson was brought down by Ben Chapman but the keeper made amends by saving Gary King’s spot-kick at the foot of a post.

It was an eventful day for the Tulips who, over 90 minutes, produced excellent football with Jackson a shining light at the head of the attack and once again keeper Michael Jackson on top of his game.

But they lost full-back Jack Fixter with a head injury after only five minutes and had to re-shuffle with the introduction of Ellis Humble.

On the hour mark, they were reduced in numbers with Bradley Maslen-Jones sent off following a second caution.

But the Tulips dug in deep, never allowing Leek Town to make full use of having the extra player.

Spalding were committed throughout, contributing to an entertaining encounter which was superbly controlled by referee Darren Rogers and his two assistants.

Leek, who played some excellent passing football, were immediately out of the blocks, winning a corner and carving out a couple of opportunities.

The Tulips replied with Jackson showing a good turn of speed and tricky footwork, only to be brought down by Pierce Bird just outside the penalty area.

Football continued to be played at a pace and from end to end with both goals under threat.

Duggan, named as the Tulips’ man of the match for the second successive game, foiled Jordan Johnson at full stretch and Neal Spafford’s free-kick was blocked.

As the half drew to a close Jackson’s effort was palmed away by Chapman.

And in the first minute after the break Chapman was down smartly to gather the lively Jackson’s close-range effort.

After the penalty save and sending-off, the Tulips still competed on terms with the home team. But in added time they were grateful to Duggan who pulled out a tremendous near-post save to ensure a deserved share of the points.

SPALDING UNITED

Duggan, Fixter (sub Humble 5 mins), A Jackson, Marshall, Maslen-Jones, Spafford, Lemon, Whitehead, King, J Jackson (sub Reittie 76 mins), Acar (sub Fletcher (90 mins). Subs not used: Lockie, Townrow.

REFEREE

Darren Rogers.

ATTENDANCE

270

STAR MAN

Michael Duggan.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Frickley Athletic (A) – Tuesday.