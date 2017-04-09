FOOTBALL: Awards for Spalding United trio

Three players from Spalding United have been honoured for this season’s performances.

Long-serving goalkeeper Michael Duggan, skipper Nathan Stainfield and top scorer Bradley Wells were all named in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division South team of the year.

They have all played key roles in the Tulips’ bid for a promotion play-off place.

Duggan’s consistency was recognised along with the defensive displays by Stainfield who has been put in the divisional line-up for three successive seasons since Spalding were promoted.

Duggan recently reached the milestone of 200 first-team appearances for the club.

Wells has struck 25 times in all competitions, including 21 in the league, since signing just before the start of the campaign.

Bradley Wells

The league’s player awards evening was held in Barnsley on Sunday.