FOOTBALL: ‘Another win would put us in a fantastic position’

Pinchbeck United can take control of the championship race on Saturday.

Ollie Maltby’s winner at Raunds Town last weekend sent the Knights four points clear at the top.

But they could be caught if Buckingham Town win both games in hand, having shared six goals with Bugbrooke St Michaels on Wednesday night.

The Robins visit the Sir Halley Stewart Field in search of a double over Pinchbeck, having beaten them 2-1 in August.

But five clean sheets have helped to establish a seven-match winning run for the league leaders.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We’ve done well away from home by beating some of the top teams like Raunds, Blackstones and Lutterworth Athletic so far this season.

“Another three points at home to Buckingham would put us in control of our own destiny – even though there is still a long way to go.

“We’re nearly at the halfway stage of the season but I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise that we are now on top of the table.

“We added experience to the squad but I felt we might have come unstuck in away games against some of the better sides.

“We are putting plans in place to suit each fixture and they seem to be working.

“We know Buckingham are dangerous going forward and quick. They like to move the ball around.

“They are beatable if we do our jobs. A point is not a bad result but another win would put us in a fantastic position.”

Captain Nick Bishop will serve a one-match suspension but Tony Edwards, Edgaras Buzas and Chris Shipley should be back in the squad.