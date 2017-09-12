FOOTBALL: ‘After the second red card, it was a real backs-to-the-wall job’

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson felt relieved after a second successive home win.

The Tulips saw off his former club Lincoln United on Tuesday night despite red cards for Conor Marshall and substitute Jonny Lockie who only spent 12 minutes on the pitch.

Goals by ex-Whites pair Nathan Whitehead and Gary King earned three points as Rob Norris pulled one back.

Rawlinson said: “Until the first sending-off, I thought we were comfortable.

“We were good value for a 2-0 lead and, although they had possession, they didn’t cause us many problems.

“We coped after the first sending-off but after the second red card, it was a real backs-to-the-wall job.

“To be honest, they should have got something from the game in the last 10 minutes.

“We’ve seen why Michael Duggan was named in the team of the year because he was immense along with the back four and midfield at the end.

“I’m really pleased with the win – but maybe we need to look at our discipline and learn.

“The referee told me Lockie elbowed the player on the floor so if that’s the case then a red card is completely justified.

We are never going to win any accolades as the greatest team on the planet but we showed heart and desire to dig in like that with nine men on Tuesday. Chris Rawlinson

“I thought Marshall’s sending-off was a little bit harsh and it could have been a yellow card.

“Matt Varley was sent off on Saturday and if you lunge in like that, it’s serious foul play.

“Overall, though, we’ve responded well to a couple of defeats over the bank holiday weekend.

“We drew at Stamford and two wins at home put us on 13 points from seven games with two really tough away games coming up.

Gary King makes it 2-0

“I think Leek Town are very similar to last season and we are not as strong at the moment.

“We’ve won two games so we can go there with some confidence.

“We are never going to win any accolades as the greatest team on the planet but we showed heart and desire to dig in like that with nine men on Tuesday.

“I must say our band of supporters were fantastic by signing and cheering to really help the players.”

Varley starts a three-match ban on Saturday while Marshall and Lockie will be suspended from Tuesday’s trip to Frickley Athletic.