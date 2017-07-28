FOOTBALL: Action-packed groundhop weekend

Have your say

The football season kicks off in front of bumper crowds this weekend.

Eight matches will be played over three days during the United Counties League and Peterborough & District League groundhop.

Pinchbeck United will be making history on Friday night with their first-ever game in UCL Division One at Huntingdon Town.

Saturday’s action starts at Carter’s Park as Holbeach United face Sleaford Town in the UCL Premier Division (10.45am kick-off).

Next up at 1.45pm will be Moulton Harrox against newly-promoted Sutton Bridge United in the top flight of the Peterborough League.

At 4.30pm, Spalding Town face Wisbech St Mary Saints in Division Two at Knight Street, Pinchbeck.

It’s a privilege to be part of the groundhop weekend. We’re looking forward to it. Spalding Town manager Danny Kingman

Bourne Town are having a family fun day at Abbey Lawn as part of the UCL Division One game with Raunds Town (7.45pm).

On Sunday (11am kick-off), Long Sutton Athletic are at home to Tydd St Mary in the Peterborough League Division One.

The groundhop moves to Cambridgeshire for two more games at Leverington Sports (2pm) and Wisbech Town (5pm) on Sunday.