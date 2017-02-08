FOOTBALL: Acar on loan again with Spalding United

Jenk Acar is back with Spalding United on a youth loan from Lincoln City.

The teenager scored 11 goals for the Tulips in the first half of the season until he suffered a shoulder injury.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “We’ve done another deal as he didn’t get a lot of game time at Matlock Town.

“He loved his time with us earlier in the season.

“Since he left, I feel we have lacked goals and a real threat from wide areas.

“Lee Beeson - who is available again on Saturday - provides great delivery and Jordan Lemon has done well but in terms of goals, it is great to have Acar back.

“He has pace, he’s good in one-on-one situations and he links up play.”

Acar completed 90 minutes in Tuesday night’s 4-3 defeat at Carlton Town in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

He claimed an assist for Leon Mettam’s first-half equaliser.