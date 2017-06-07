FOOTBALL: Acar aims for central role at Spalding United

Jenk Acar is looking forward to a fresh start with Spalding United next season.

He has agreed a deal after two loan spells with the Tulips last term which were interrupted by an injury.

Acar scored 14 goals as Spalding secured their best-ever league finish, only to miss out in the promotion play-off final.

But he expects to make an even bigger impact in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South if he gets a chance to play a central role.

Acar was released from Lincoln City’s academy at the end of the season – dropping out of professional football to play for Spalding as well as studying on a sports science course at Loughborough University.

He said: “It feels great to get everything sorted out.

“Going to Loughborough is a footballing decision as well as being good for my education because we will be training three times a week so, along with playing for Spalding, it will be like being full-time.

“I had six years at Lincoln from the under-13 age group but sometimes you have to move on.

“Football is short term and this is a new challenge.

“I had a couple of other offers from the league above Spalding.

“But the atmosphere in this squad is one of the best I’ve seen and I get on really well with Chris Rawlinson.

“He has managed to keep the majority of the squad together so we should be right up there challenging.

“The experience of last season will benefit us.

“We had the heartbreak of the play-off final and narrowly missing out on promotion so we know how it feels. We don’t want to be in that position again.

“Although I like playing on the wing and I scored goals from out wide last season, I believe I can get more if I am up front.

“I’m happy to play in any position next season.”

Tulips boss Rawlinson added: “He also gives us options of playing out wide or up front. He played in central midfield as well for Lincoln’s under-21s.

“To be honest, I didn’t think a deal could be done because he was highly sought after by quite a few clubs.

“I’m delighted he has agreed to join us during his time at Loughborough University.”