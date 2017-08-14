FOOTBALL: ‘A draw was a fair result as we cancelled each other out’

Newly-promoted Pinchbeck United were happy to pick up another point – despite a stoppage-time equaliser.

Ollie Maltby put the Knights in front in the 87th minute, only for Lutterworth Town to hit back.

Assistant manager Allan Ross said: “They were by far the best opposition we’ve played in years.

“They played diagonal balls for fun and mixed it up when they started from the back.

“They had quick forwards and they changed formations during the game. So we had a lot to cope with.

“We had to adapt against a team who were very good both tactically and technically.

Celebrations for Pinchbeck

“At half-time, we said we would have to dig deep and if it ended up being a draw then we would take that.

“We always show respect to the opposition and we were tested by Lutterworth.

“We relied on the players to adapt as well rather than just looking towards myself on what to do next.

“We won’t have it our own way week in, week out because we are new to this level.

“Lutterworth had better players who could hurt us. A draw was a fair result as we had cancelled each other out.

“Maltby slotted in a great finish but we couldn’t hang on to the lead. We were very tired at the end.

“We’re just a little village team but we weren’t bullied by Lutterworth’s aggressive play. We stood up to them.

“We won’t be a pushover. I think Lutterworth will be right up there because they won’t lose many matches.”

Lutterworth enjoy their last-gasp leveller

Pinchbeck have re-signed defenders Jack Withers and Ash Murrell while Liam Ogden and Chris Shipley should be back in the squad for the home game against Bourne Town on Wednesday night.

Ollie Maltby is denied this time