FA VASE: Derby date in opening round

The Sir Halley Stewart Field will stage a derby between Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United in the Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round.

The Knights’ first-ever game in the competition comes against the Tigers in early September.

The winners will be at home in the next stage while Bourne Town are also hoping to be back in knockout action at Abbey Lawn if they can get past Harborough Town.

First qualifying round (September 9)

Pinchbeck United v Holbeach United; Bourne Town v Harborough Town – winners receive £550, losers £175

Second qualifying round (Sept 23)

Pinchbeck United / Holbeach United v Fakenham Town / Huntingdon Town; Bourne Town / Harborough Town v Wisbech Town – winners receive £725, losers £250

First round proper (October 21)

Deeping Rangers enter draw

Second round (November 11)

Third round (December 2)

Fourth round (January 6)

Fifth round (February 3)

Quarter-finals (February 24)

Semi-finals first legs (March 17)

Semi-finals second legs (March 24)

Final (May 20)