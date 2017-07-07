FA TROPHY: Another road trip for Tulips

Spalding United will be away again in the Buildbase FA Trophy next season.

The Tulips await the winners of the preliminary round tie between Evo-Stik South rivals Chasetown and Market Drayton Town.

Preliminary round (October 7)

First qualifying round (October 28)

Chasetown or Market Drayton Town v Spalding United – winners receive £3,250

Second qualifying round (Nov 11)

Third qualifying round (Nov 25)

First round proper (December 16)

Second round (January 13)

Third round (February 3)

Quarter-finals (February 24)

Semi-finals first legs (March 17)

Semi-finals second legs (March 24)

Final (May 20)