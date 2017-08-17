DERBY DAY: ‘We must stick together now’

Bourne Town joint boss Jimmy McDonnell called for ‘the right attitude’ from his squad to pick up their first points of the season.

The Wakes went down 4-0 to Pinchbeck United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding, on Wednesday night.

But they wasted a series of chances - including Josh Russell’s penalty which was kept out by Ben Martin - in a third successive defeat.

McDonnell said: “We asked for a reaction after a poor performance at Potton United last Saturday.

“We had four or five great chances in the first half but then got caught.

“We came in at half-time still in the game at 1-0 down.

Corey Kingston celebrates for Pinchbeck

“Decision-making and our concentration levels cost us in the second half.

“We played some nice stuff at times and won a penalty but I’m never going to blame someone for missing when he has stepped up to take it.

“Even at 4-0, we had three or four chances. We’ve created more in one night than we have done since the league season started.

“At least we are trying to score but we’ve got to do better at the other end as well.

“Jezz Goldson-Williams came back and after this result, I just hope he sticks with us!

“He showed as a centre-forward that he will create chances and score goals. We know exactly what we will get from him.

“We need the same again at home to Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday in a massive game.

“If we get the right attitude and cut out the mistakes, we can create chances.

“As a squad, they have to stick together now and get through this rough period.

“After creating that amount of chances in one game, they have got to believe in themselves again.

“We have to make sure we look after the ball better because we will work as hard as anybody.

“We don’t want to go down the same road as last season when it becomes hard work and the pressure is on.”

Jack Bottreill (ankle) should be back in Saturday’s squad but Andrew Moss (toe) is again ruled out.