DERBY DAY: Spalding United kick off 2017 at Stamford

The countdown continues for Spalding United’s promotion push with a trip to Stamford on Monday (3pm kick-off).

The Tulips went into the new year in second spot in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South - one point behind Shaw Lane.

They picked up four successive wins in December, all coming with clean sheets.

Spalding are aiming to complete a league double over the Daniels who took an early lead at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in August before Bradley Wells struck twice.

The Tulips lost 2-1 at the Zeeco Stadium in pre-season in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy semi-final.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “We’ve had them watched since then so we know what they are all about.

After the final whistle as Spalding beat Stamford in the league game last August

“They have added Courtney Meade from Gresley who is a decent player and a good signing.

“Stamford’s squad has changed dramatically and their league form has been poor.

“Before the season started, many people would have thought the roles would be reversed in terms of our league positions at the moment.

“We have been consistent with our team selection and that’s a massive plus for us.

“We go into this game with four wins and four clean sheets.

“It’s a massive game for us simply because it’s the next one, just just because it’s a local derby.

“We had a group meeting after the Lincoln United game on Boxing Day when we said the countdown starts now with 20 cup finals to come.

“At the halfway stage of the season we met our points target and we’ve started the second half with another win.

“If we can matched that first-half total then we would guaranteed a play-off place.

“At Lincoln we finished fifth last year on 76 points but, if you can’t win the title, you want to make sure you come second or third for a home tie in the play-off semi-final.

“We’re trying to beat the points total from the first half. If we do that, we won’t be far away from challenging for the title.

“We got a positive result against Lincoln and now we want another one at Stamford to take that form into two home games against Kidsgrove Athletic and Shaw Lane.”

Stamford boss Graham Drury added: “Spalding have a huge budget and they’ve spent it well. Their manager Dave Frecklington knows the league and it shows.”

MONDAY

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South (3pm): Bedworth v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Carlton v Rugby, Chasetown v Basford, Gresley v Belper, Kidsgrove v Leek, Lincoln v Loughborough Dynamo, Market Drayton v Witton, Newcastle v Romulus, Northwich v Shaw Lane, Sheffield v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stamford v Spalding.