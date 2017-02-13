DERBY DAY: Second-half changes work for Bourne Town boss

Boss Jimmy McDonnell’s tactical changes paid off as Bourne Town celebrated a big derby win.

Jake Mason hit a hat-trick and Aaron Jesson was also on the scoresheet for the Wakes’ first points in 2017.

They could even afford to see Craig Rook’s penalty saved as Oakham United were well beaten at Abbey Lawn.

McDonnell said: “It was a great day in front of a big crowd. But we need to back it up next time and that will make a big difference in the table.

“After a three-week break, we had a couple of ways of looking at it.

“We had lost to three good sides and played well without getting the right results.

Action from Bourne Town against Oakham United in the UCL Division One. Photo: Geoff Atton

“Little mistakes had made the difference in those games so we had to forget about it.

“We decided to keep our training programme during the break so we had a couple of really good sessions as well as a friendly with FCV Academy.

“The club’s committee must get a lot of praise for getting the pitch ready on Saturday.

“The lads deserve credit as well. We had a strong outfit and I had a good feeling even in the warm-up.

“To be honest, the keeper will want to forget the opening goal as Jake let fly from 25 yards and the ball squirmed in.

“That had a strange effect on the game as it became scrappy.

“At half-time, we changed our plans slightly and I wanted to take responsibility if it went horribly wrong.

“We had a different shape with three at the back and two up front so we won the ball higher up the pitch.

“In the second half, we were the better side and we got more goals.

“Jake is as good as anyone I’ve seen in the Premier Division and the hat-trick was made up of three difference types of finishes. He looks a handful up front.

“We could have changed our plans again but they worked.

“All the lads want to play every minute, but at times they will have to miss out. We will stick together and add to the squad if we can bring in the right characters.”

Bourne have another break before the next game at home to Olney Town on Saturday, February 25.