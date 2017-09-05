DERBY DAY: Right result as Schiavi’s class makes a big impact

It would be wrong to describe this derby as a seven-goal thriller – but it was certainly the right result in the end.

A dramatic finish made it look much closer after Deeping Rangers had again shown their class to open up a 4-0 lead.

Holbeach United’s first league defeat of the season could not be prevented, even though they responded three times.

The Tigers started well and finished in style – but they simply could not cope with the Clarets in between those spells.

At this level, it’s virtually impossible to stop Deeping as soon as they get into their groove.

Often it might take them a while – but if Rangers hit top gear, they are unstoppable.

man of the match Dan Schiavi doubles the lead

Dan Schiavi was the star of the show with a wonderful goal and a couple of assists.

Charlie Ward’s header took a deflection to wrong-foot goalkeeper Rick Drury and break the deadlock just six minutes before the break.

Schiavi doubled the lead with a 25-yard free-kick and another set-piece forced an own-goal by former Deeping defender Joe Braithwaite.

Schiavi’s right-wing cross was met by a diving header from Scott Mooney to make it 4-0.

Surely it was game over with eight minutes left – only for Jordan Keeble, Charley Sanders and Spencer Tinkler to produce late replies.

By that stage, though, Deeping had made changes and there was no way back for Holbeach.

Everyone is expecting the Clarets to challenge in their push for promotion.

However, the Tigers hardly got a mention until a decent start to the season.

Perhaps this showed why Deeping are more fancied.

Holbeach began brightly without creating a clear-cut chance and their set-pieces were pretty poor all night.

When they lost discipline and conceded free-kicks in bad positions, Schiavi took full advantage.

The Tigers could consider themselves unfortunate to fall behind.

But they were second best after the interval as Schiavi took centre stage.

After his free-kick found the top corner, Holbeach’s tactical changes needed to be made in a desperate attempt to stage a comeback.

Braithwaite headed into his own net and when Mooney nodded home, Deeping knew the points were safe anyway.

Keeble came off the bench to score a long-range goal via a deflection, Sanders blasted in and Tinkler’s header against his former club was the final touch of the night.

It wasn’t a classic as the scoreline may suggest but both teams got exactly what they deserved.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Bircham 6; Flack 7, Ward 8, Clay 7 (sub Hockin 83 mins), Smith 7; Kilbride 7 (sub Simpson 75 mins), Coulson 7 (sub Barrand 87 mins), Burton-Jones 7, Schiavi 9; Coupland 7, Mooney 7. Subs not used: Marsden, Waumsley.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-1-3-2: Drury 6; Griffiths 6, Sanders 6, Braithwaite 5, Jackson 5; Warfield 5; Smith 5 (sub Dougill 62 mins, 5), Tinkler 5, Zuerner 5 (sub Keeble 70 mins, 6); Leckie 5, Bird 5. Subs not used: Davies, Harker.

REFEREE

Ian Ruddock

GOALS

Ward (39 mins, 1-0); Schiavi (54 mins, 2-0); Braithwaite og (75 mins, 3-0); Mooney (82 mins, 4-0); Keeble (89 mins, 4-1); Sanders (90 mins, 4-2); Tinkler (90 mins, 4-3).

BOOKINGS

Burton-Jones, Smith, Warfield, Jackson, Flack, Barrand (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

155

STAR MAN

Dan Schiavi – showed his class again with a terrific goal and two more assists.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★