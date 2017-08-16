DERBY DAY: Opportunity knocks for Pinchbeck United

Have your say

The importance of turning chances into goals was highlighted on derby day at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Corey Kingston – who should have claimed a hat-trick – got two goals as Pinchbeck United eventually made it look quite comfortable.

Liam Ogden and Ollie Maltby were also on target on Wednesday as the Knights ruthlessly punished Bourne Town’s missed opportunities.

Even at 4-0 down, the Wakes couldn’t get on the scoresheet when Ben Martin kept out Josh Russell’s penalty.

But it could have been a very different story.

Tom Palmer, Jordan Avis and Russell all failed to test Martin’s shot-stopping skills in the early exchanges.

Photos by Tim Wilson

Pinchbeck simply couldn’t get going until Alex Brown’s save from Andrew Tidswell and Maltby’s miss off the rebound.

Seven minutes before the break, Tom Brooks’ deep cross was nodded in by Kingston to put Pinchbeck ahead.

A double substitution for the second half showed that the Knights knew they had to make changes and improve.

Russell went close but then Ogden fired into the bottom corner to double the lead.

Tyler Wright picked out Kingston for his second goal and at 3-0 there was no way back for Bourne.

Maltby’s long-range drive was pushed out and Kingston wasted chances to complete a treble.

Ogden set up Maltby for the Knights’ fourth goal just before the midway stage of the second half.

To their credit, Bourne did not give up but Russell’s spot-kick was saved by Martin after the assistant referee signalled a pull on Jezz Goldson-Williams inside the box.

A goal would not have been worth much in terms of any consolation for the Wakes.

However, they could reflect on a performance which had created enough chances to win any game.

They were not clinical and Pinchbeck showed how it was done – but only after making those key changes at 1-0 up to take control of the match.

So, as always, there will be plenty to think about for both management teams.

PINCHBECK UNITED

3-1-4-2: Martin 7; Brooks 7, Jack Smith 7, Gardner 7; Tidswell 8; Gordon 7 (sub Murrell 78 mins), Eyes 6 (sub Wright h-t, 7), Panting 6 (sub Dunn h-t, 7), Ogden 8; Kingston 8, Maltby 7. Subs not used: Bishop, Shipley.

BOURNE TOWN

4-4-2: Brown 7; Corby 6, Cooke 6, Flood 6, Cooper 6; Avis 5 (sub Collins 74 mins), McDonald 6, Palmer 6, Zealand 5 (sub Rothery 55 mins, 6); Russell 6 (sub Jesson 80 mins), Goldson-Williams 6. Subs not used: Smitheringale, Cardall.

REFEREE

Chris Armond.

GOALS

Kingston (38 mins, 1-0); Ogden (51 mins, 2-0); Kingston (55 mins, 3-0); Maltby (66 mins, 4-0).

BOOKINGS

None.

ATTENDANCE

105

STAR MAN

Liam Ogden – always a threat, got a goal and an assist to make it much more comfortable in the second half.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★