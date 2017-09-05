DERBY DAY: ‘Nobody is talking about us – but they will do if we win at Deeping!’

The focus returns to league points for Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United tonight after mixed fortunes in their Emirates FA Cup away ties last weekend.

The Tigers are looking to hit back from their first defeat of the season.

They fought for more than an hour with 10 men but went out 2-1 at Grantham Town.

The Clarets, meanwhile, matched their best-ever cup run thanks to Saturday’s 4-2 win at Brocton.

They will be at home to former Football League club Kidderminster Harriers in the second qualifying round on September 16.

The National League North full-timers are currently in 13th place after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Boston United.

Holbeach defender Joe Braithwaite faces one of his former clubs

Boss Michael Goode said: “The focus is on tonight now and it should be a good game.

“Holbeach have gone back to basics this season with a great team spirit.

“A good start can roll on very quickly and they have put together a good side.

“There is nothing to call between us. They are probably on better form – but we are at home.”

Danny Bircham is likely to deputise in goal for Richard Stainsby who has a shoulder injury.

Charlie Ward and Henry Dunn also missed Saturday’s game while Jonny Clay was forced off.

Holbeach were knocked off top spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division at the weekend.

Tigers manager Seb Hayes said: “If we can keep our squad together and steer clear of suspensions and injuries then we can finish a lot higher than last season.

“We believe that we can beat Deeping after playing like we did on Saturday.

“We need to back it up again. We know it’s going to be hard because Deeping are fancied to be up there. We can definitely win this game. We feel we can beat anyone.

“Beating Yaxley at home last week was the perfect time to test ourselves.

“People were saying we had only beaten teams at the bottom of the league.

“We’ve proved we can beat the top sides as well. Nobody is talking about us – but they will do if we win at Deeping!”

Stacy Cartwright and Dan Jenkins are again ruled out of the Holbeach squad.