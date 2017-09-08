DERBY DAY: Holbeach United are so ruthless on Pinchbeck United’s FA Vase debut

A clinical second-half display delivered punishment for missed chances before the break.

It wasn’t as comfortable as the final scoreline would suggest for Holbeach United.

The Tigers took control and looked ruthless – but only after Corey Kingston wasted a hat-trick of opportunities for Pinchbeck United.

Chris Shipley’s last-gasp reply could hardly be called a consolation for the Knights on their FA Vase debut.

They had conceded five times in the second period as Holbeach took advantage of naive and inexperienced play in or around the penalty box.

It seemed every ball fell in the right spot for the Tigers – but that has nothing to do with good fortune.

Mitch Griffiths (left) and George Zuerner

Skipper Nick Jackson was on top form defensively to make a near-post block from Kingston and then clear off the line from Andrew Tidswell.

In a fast and furious start, Kingston should have put Pinchbeck in front.

He pounced on a mistake by Oliver Medwynter, only for Rick Drury to produce a save.

Only two minutes later, Kingston raced past Tigers right-back Medwynter again and blazed wide of the target.

Ollie Maltby’s half-volley failed to test Drury and the Tigers got on top following a tactical switch during the interval.

Spencer Tinkler dropped into defence, Charley Sanders moved up front and George Zuerner provided width as Mitch Griffiths stayed on the other flank instead of causing problems in a free role.

Zuerner found Griffiths to break the deadlock with a low finish past former Holbeach keeper Ricky Lovelace.

Will Bird’s left-wing cross was nodded in by Zuerner to double the lead and almost immediately, it was effectively game over at 3-0.

Joe Braithwaite pounced on a loose ball to smash home a close-range volley equallly as emphatically as the own goal for his former club Deeping Rangers 72 hours earlier!

Sanders and substitute Jordan Keeble both found the bottom corner of the net to extend the advantage.

Tidswell’s cross was met by Shipley at the end of stoppage-time.

But having scored double figures on their Knockout Cup debut, Pinchbeck could not get past another Premier Division team as Holbeach kept alive dreams of FA Vase glory.

PINCHBECK UNITED

4-3-1-2: Lovelace 6; Gordon 6 (sub Eyes 68 mins, 6), Withers 6, Shipley 6, Gardner 6 (sub Gibson 85 mins); Tidswell 7, Wright 6, Bishop 6 (sub Dunn 74 mins); Ogden 6; Kingston 5, Maltby 6. Sub not used: Robinson.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-3-1-2: Drury 6; Medwynter 6 (sub Harker 64 mins, 7), Sanders 7, Braithwaite 7, Jackson 8; Dougill 7 (sub Davies 83 mins), Warfield 7, Tinkler 7; Griffiths 8; Bird 7, Zuerner 7 (sub Keeble 81 mins).

REFEREE

Will Murray

GOALS

Griffiths (55 mins, 0-1); Zuerner (75 mins, 0-2); Braithwaite (79 mins, 0-3); Sanders (83 mins, 0-4); Keeble (88 mins, 0-5); Shipley (90 mins, 1-5).

BOOKINGS

Kingston, Warfield (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

262

STAR MAN

Mitch Griffiths – always looked a threat and got the opening goal.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★