DERBY DAY: ‘Changes were required and we were proved right’

A double substitution at half-time sent Pinchbeck United on their way to a four-goal win.

The Knights led 1-0 thanks to Corey Kingston’s header seven minutes before the break - but they only took control after the introduction of player-manager Ian Dunn and midfielder Tyler Wright.

Kingston, Liam Ogden and Ollie Maltby found the net as Bourne Town paid the price for a series of missed chances.

Dunn said: “We had a 15-minute spell where we blew them away.

“We said before the game that it was very important to get three points because other teams were not playing in midweek.”

Assistant boss Allan Ross admitted: “We were poor in the first half and it was a poor game at that stage. As a spectator, you would be disappointed.

Corey Kingston puts Pinchbeck 3-0 up

“We went 1-0 up but we always knew we were going to make changes.

“We needed to settle down and let the ball do the work.

“We didn’t get to grips with the game and some of the players looked very tired from last Saturday.

“It’s a new learning curve at this level.

“We thought changes were required and we were proved right.

“We could have easily thought it wasn’t too bad because we were 1-0 up.

“Bourne looked dangerous but a great delivery and a great finish put us in front.

“We showed that we have strength in depth to be able to rotate.”

Pinchbeck are back in action on Saturday at Buckingham Town.