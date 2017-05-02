CUP FINAL: Deeping Rangers don’t want to be second best again

Deeping Rangers are aiming to end a superb season with silverware – and avoid a hat-trick of runners-up medals.

They face Peterborough Sports in tonight’s Hinchingbrooke Cup final at Yaxley.

The Clarets came second in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division – 18 points behind Sports.

Deeping were beaten in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final against Cleethorpes Town just two weeks ago.

But Rangers inflicted the first of two league defeats on Sports, as Scott Mooney’s goal earned three points at the Haydon Whitham Stadium in September.

Boss Michael Goode said: “Sports keep finding ways to win games.

Will Bird at the end of the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final

“But we kept a clean sheet against them earlier in the season.

“We have to ensure we don’t have a capitulation like we had in the first half of the away game.

“We’ve got a real belief that we can get the ball down and create chances through our front five.

“We proved in the cup final against Cleethorpes that we can compete with one of the best Step Five teams in the country.

“We can’t afford to gift goals to Peterborough Sports. They will need to work hard for any opportunities.

“Going forward, we’ve got players who are on form and we should be able to pass the ball on Yaxley’s artificial pitch.

“So we’re looking forward to it.

“We certainly don’t want three sets of runners-up medals at the end of the season.

“We proved ourselves in our first cup final and now we face another top team at our level.

“If we keep it tight at the back, we can create chances.

“We will select from a full-strength squad, including Will Bird who helped us to get this far.

“He’s another player who gives us options off the bench.”