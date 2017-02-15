COMMENT: Stability is key for Spalding United

Well, that was a surprise!

What a week for Spalding United and the management team which had taken them into second place.

The departure of Dave Frecklington along with the appointment of his former assistant Chris Rawlinson came on Monday morning.

Just a few hours later, Frecklington was officially named as Gainsborough Trinity’s new boss.

The back page of our sister paper had already been done with an exclusive interview which reflected on Leon Mettam’s hat-trick and ankle injury last weekend.

So we needed to make a few changes as well when an email arrived from a club official.

The Tulips somehow managed to break their own embargo by publishing the “sudden and unexpected news”.

But the statement was spot on by declaring that “stability is the key” as they moved quickly by offering the number one job to Rawlinson.

Frecklington and Terry Fleming have gone but it would have meant major upheaval for Spalding if Rawlinson, Kevin Ward and Bob Don-Duncan had also gone to Gainsborough.

At least there is some continuity for the Tulips and 100 per cent support from the squad who want to get the job done in terms of their promotion challenge.

Two-thirds into the season, Spalding are well on course for a play-off place.

Frecklington deserves so much credit for what he has put in place.

His hard work has been rewarded with a chance to test himself at a higher level and a bigger club. We wish him all the best.

Frecklington’s support was much appreciated here and, of course, we’ll continue to give full coverage to the Tulips – home and away – during the final weeks of the campaign.

As Rawlinson said, this is “a wonderful opportunity” to take charge with 13 league games to go (plus hopefully the play-off semi-final and final).

Let’s hope it is a case of “business as usual” in the final push for promotion and some big tests coming up – starting with Saturday’s trip to the league leaders!