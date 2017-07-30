COLUMN: Fantastic time on groundhop weekend

The first weekend of the football season was busy with five games at five grounds in just over 24 hours – but it was absolutely fantastic!

It could only get better in terms of entertainment after Friday night’s goalless draw between Huntingdon Town and Pinchbeck United.

The groundhop switched to Carter’s Park on Saturday where Holbeach United scored six and should have added at least another six as they totally outclassed Sleaford Town.

Last season’s fixture only attracted 86 fans. This time, 333 supporters came – proving the success of the groundhop weekend.

Not many Peterborough and District League games this season will attract 200-plus crowds so those figures were certainly a big bonus for Moulton Harrox and Spalding Town (along with three points).

The biggest attendance on Saturday came to Abbey Lawn as 459 people turned up – a very healthy profit on 73 who watched Bourne Town against Raunds Town last September.

Supporters at Carter's Park

What a shame that the Wakes couldn’t get the right result to reward the magnificent support and this summer’s efforts by the committee working around the ground.

During my previous spell as a sports reporter with a daily newspaper in Northamptonshire, I had covered a number of home games for Raunds in the Southern League.

On the evidence of the Shopmates’ performance on Saturday night, it would be no surprise to see them challenging for promotion this term.

Sadly, the derby between Long Sutton Athletic and Tydd St Mary on Sunday was called off due to a serious injury.

The groundhop moved into Cambridgeshire for two more games – but I’ve already put the dates in my diary for July 2018 which includes matches at Tydd and Sutton Bridge United plus at least one more at Sleaford which I plan to attend. See you there.