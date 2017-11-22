Bourne beaten on penalties after pulsating cup clash

The Wakes went out of the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday night after a penalty shoot-out defeat to higher level Ely City following a pulsating clash at the Abbey Lawn.

It looked like being a routine win for the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division visitors as they raced into a two goal lead inside in the opening 20 minutes through James Seymour and Deakin Napier.

However, Bourne staged a magnificent first half recovery as Gavin Cooke halved the deficit before Adam Rothery brought the Wakes level.

Max Cooper put Bourne ahead on the stroke of half-time and they further increased their advantage early in the second half when Jezz Goldson-Williams scored a penalty after Rothery had been fouled.

However, the Robins responded immediately and Ryan Williams headed home their third before Luke Mansfield prodded home an equaliser to take the match into a penalty shoot-out.

Goldson-Williams saw the first penalty saved by Harry Reynolds and Ely then proceeded to convert all five of their spot kicks.

Jacob Smitheringale, Cooke, Cooper and Jack Bottreill were all successful for Bourne, but their valiant effort fell just short.

The Wake have re-signed Max Avory following a spell out of the game to go travelling.

Wakes: Brown, Elger, Cooper, Salt (Smitheringale), Cooke, A Moss (Cardall), Avis (B Moss), Bottreill, Goldson-Williams, Rothery, Dunn. Not used: Troth, Horsfall.