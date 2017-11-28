McDonnell happy with top ten spot

An early strike by Jordan Avis was enough for Bourne Town to clinch their eighth win of the season at basement side Stewart and Lloyds.

The win was the perfect tonic for the Wakes after narrowly missing out on taking their third higher level scalp of the season when they lost in a penalty shoot-out to Ely City in the Hinchingbrooke Cup last Tuesday.

Joint bosses Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby are starting to see their faith in Bourne’s young squad pay off with victory in a game they were always favourites to win.

Avis wrapped up the points with a goal after just seven minutes and, in a tweet after the game, McDonnell said: “We stuck to it today and got the points.

“We have a great group of lads who are all working and now we’re in the top ten.”

Before the win, Bourne’s managerial duo impressed on their players the importance of taking a goldern chance to move up the Division One table against weaker opposition.

McDonnell said: “The league table doesn’t lie and your finishing position at the end of the season is where you deserve to be.

“But we’ve now got a run of games coming up where we’ve got to be looking at picking up points and, with all due to respect to the opposition, Saturday was a game that we wanted to win.

“It’s got us into a position in the table where I think we deserve to be because we’ve got an honest bunch of lads who are up for the battle and ready to scrap again on Saturday.”

Next for the Wakes is a trip to mid-table Huntingdon Town, with a point separating the two sides although the Cambridgeshire side do have a game in hand.

Comparing Saturday’s win with the Ely City defeat, McDonnell said: “The cup game gave us the chance to work on a few things against a top side.

“We tried a new formation out, with Jordan Avis, Jezz Goldson-Williams and Adam Rothery all top drawer, and we weren’t a million miles off them. They are a higher level side than us, but some of the football we played was superb, with some really good individual performances against a side who a lot of teams would have crumbled against.”