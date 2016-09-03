MATCH VERDICT: FA Cup hopes are hit for six at Deeping Rangers

The importance of being clinical in both penalty boxes was clearly shown at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday.

Quite simply, Gresley took their chances and defended well while Deeping Rangers didn’t get the basics right.

Skipper David Burton-Jones’ was too little, too late as the damage had already been done.

The tie was effectively all over when the Moatmen made it 3-0 with less than half an hour gone.

Former Holbeach United striker Courtney Meade went on to complete a hat-trick and assistant-manager Jack Marsden’s own-goal summed up a miserable afternooon for Deeping.

Even when the Derbyshire side had been reduced to 10 men, top scorer Pearson Mwanyongo’s stoppage-time goal ensured Rangers were hit for six.

David Burton-Jones curls in a free-kick

Six years after Gresley’s 2-0 win at the same ground in the FA Cup extra preliminary round, this was much more comfortable from start to finish.

With last term’s Leicester Nirvana management team and key players moving to Gresley, they are unbeaten so far this season and carried on that form.

Deeping had knocked out higher-ranked side Leek Town at the same stage of the competition last year – but they never looked likely of claiming another upset.

After only seven minutes, Eddy Samba’s crossfield pass found Reece Morris who cut inside from the left wing and hit a right-foot shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Courtney Meade completes his hat-trick for Gresley

Scott Coupland sent a free header from 10 yards straight at keeper Rob Peet and that miss proved crucial moments later.

Meade’s far-post header doubled the advantage and soon afterwards he got clear behind Marsden, went past Richard Stainsby then slotted home.

In between, though, there was another golden chance for Deeping as Charlie Coulson danced into the area but his low shot was kicked out by Peet.

Any hope of a fightback needed Rangers to score at the end of the first half or early in the second period.

Instead, Meade’s third goal made it 4-0 and Marsden put the ball into his own net as substitute Michael Pearson’s pace proved too much for Luke Hunnings.

Burton-Jones brilliantly placed a 25-yard free-kick past Peet – although Jordan Wakeling was unfortunate to be booked for a challenge on Luis Vieira when the Gresley defender won the ball.

Wakeling was dismissed for a second bookable offence as he handled Scott Mooney’s overhead kick and Burton-Jones converted the penalty.

Mwanyongo wrapped up the win at the end – yet the result had not been in doubt since Deeping went 3-0 down having missed a couple of clear-cut chances which may have got them back into it.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-1-2-1-2: Stainsby 5; Flack 5, Hunnings 5, Marsden 5, Smith 5; Burton-Jones 6; Coulson 5 (sub Dunn 69 mins, 5), Avis 5 (sub Vieira 62 mins, 5); Schiavi 5; Coupland 5 (sub Kilbride 62 mins, 5), Mooney 5. Subs not used: Madigan, Carter, Bircham, Fisher.

GRESLEY

3-5-2: Peet; Carlisle, Barrett (sub Eggington 57 mins), Wakeling; Mwanyongo, Harrison, Harris, Samba, Morris (sub Pearson 67 mins); Meade, Chitiza (sub Melbourne 78 mins). Subs not used: Morris-Clarke, Walker, Roome.

REFEREE

Richard Hart.

GOALS

Morris (7 mins, 0-1); Meade (23 mins, 0-2); Meade (27 mins, 0-3); Meade (54 mins, 0-4); Marsden og (78 mins, 0-5); Burton-Jones (81 mins, 1-5); Burton-Jones pen (87 mins, 2-5); Mwanyongo (90 mins, 2-6).

SENDING-OFF

Wakeling (second bookable offence – deliberate handball).

BOOKINGS

Smith, Mooney, Wakeling (fouls); Samba (unsporting behaviour).

ATTENDANCE

152

STAR MAN

David Burton-Jones – kept battling but late goals were no consolation.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Peterborough Sports (H) – UCL Premier Division, Tuesday.