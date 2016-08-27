MATCH VERDICT: Bourne Town storm back for first home win

The foundations are being built on and off the pitch for a brighter future at Bourne Town.

The Wakes’ first home win of the season was another step in the right direction under boss Jimmy McDonnell.

Since his appointment last summer, he has spoken about a more professional approach around the club as well as helping to develop the careers of young talent.

The signs were positive again as Bourne overturned a half-time deficit to take three points.

It was fitting that the goalscorers – leading by example – were captain Dan Smith and prolific young striker Zak Munton.

The driving force behind this victory from the heart of midfield was Craig Rook but McDonnell gave credit to all of his players after their efforts had been fully rewarded.

Man of the match Craig Rook

Rightly so because it had been a team effort when it may have been easy to allow Irchester United to remain in control after the deadlock was broken.

There was plenty of desire and commitment all over the pitch to get Bourne back into the game.

Before the break, they did not keep possession enough to create chances other than Munton’s golden opportunity which Dale Hamilton pushed out.

Just three minutes later, the Romans were ahead.

Robbie Relf was harshly penalised for a foul and the quickly-taken free-kick on the halfway line released Ryan Lovell whose right-wing cross was converted by a far-post header from Matty O’Neill.

“Who really wants it?” was McDonnell’s question and he got the correct answers.

The start of the second half was delayed due to heavy rain but a tactical switch helped to get Bourne on the attack more often.

Substitute Ashton Capes fired wide and the Wakes were unfortunate when a free-kick was awarded on the edge of the box instead of a penalty for a trip on George Couzens.

Raph Brown escaped with a yellow card when he could have been sent off for that ‘professional foul’ and from the set-piece, Couzens’ drive was deflected wide.

However, Bourne didn’t have to wait much longer for the equaliser.

Munton’s corner was met by a powerful header from Smith and the Wakes could sense victory was there for the taking.

Bourne’s best move of the match ended as Max Cooper missed the target sliding in at the far post.

Munton’s low finish with a clinical touch from a loose ball sparked celebrations on the touchline with team-mates and McDonnell.

They still needed Rook’s stoppage-time goalline clearance but the final whistle eventually came at 5pm.

BOURNE TOWN

4-4-2: Brown 7; Corby 7, Smith 7, Worthington 7, Relf 7 (sub Jesson 90 mins); Avory 6 (sub Capes h-t, 7), Moss 7, Rook 8, Cooper 7; Couzens 7 (sub Roberts 86 mins), Munton 7. Sub not used: Willerton.

IRCHESTER UNITED

4-2-3-1: Hamilton; Keenleyside, Kew, Heycock, Said-Abdullah; Miles, Brown (sub Line 68 mins); O’Neill, Lovell, Clark; Reynolds (sub Gordon 72 mins). Subs not used: Freeman, Sargent.

REFEREE

Paul Dobbs

GOALS

O’Neill (28 mins, 0-1); Smith (65 mins, 1-1); Munton (75 mins, 2-1).

BOOKINGS

Brown, Moss, Corby (fouls); Couzens (dissent); Capes (kicking ball away).

ATTENDANCE

54

STAR MAN

Craig Rook – the driving force.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Yaxley (H) – Knockout Cup, Tuesday.