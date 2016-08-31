MATCH VERDICT: Bourne Town boss encourages players to take credit for late Yaxley anxiety

Bourne Town boss Jimmy McDonnell urged his players to take some positives from his side’s first round exit of the UCL KO Cup at the hands of Premier League Yaxley.

Chances were few and far between for the Wakes, although Zak Munton and George Couzens both went close on the half-hour mark as the attacking pair looked to express themselves against higher level opponents.

McDonnell said: “Yaxley are a top side that should be finishing in the top three in the league above us.

“They have quality everywhere so there was no pressure on anyone and I said to the players ‘just go out and enjoy it’.

“The first goal, when our goalkeeper spilled it, has killed us but Alex Brown is steady and he digs us out of holes more often than he drops us in them.

“Then Yaxley went and got a second goal when they didn’t really earn it and we gave them the goal.

“But we tried to play a bit and in the second half, I thought we had a fair share of the game and got encouragement for it.

“When I heard some of the Yaxley lads geeing each other up and saying ‘we’ve only got ten minutes to go, we’re nearly there, we’re nearly there’, against a UCL Premier side, we should take credit for that.

McDonnell did reveal details of a big setback for Bourne though with the news that Robbie Relf looks set to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a ligament problem.

“A lot of people are just coming round to realising how young our side is and that’s the big thing,” McDonnell said.

“Dan Worthington has come in from Holbeach and he’s been top draw, having fallen victim to the UCL Premier where he’s slipped through the net.

“He’s come here and really enjoyed it, Max Cooper has a great left foot and energy with which he can go as high as he wants.

“Dan Mason is back in the squad after doing a warm-up, with no reaction to his groin, and Kev Elger still has a bit of soreness in his foot.

“Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to be without Robbie Relf for the rest of the season because it looks like he’s done his ligaments and he’s back in to see a specialist tomorrow.”