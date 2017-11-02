VIDEO: Watch top-of-the-table Spalding United under-21s

Have your say

Three second-half goals put Spalding United back into pole position.

The Tulips took the points tally into double figures and moved above Boston Town on goal difference.

Scott Floyd’s opener was cancelled out just before the break by Sleaford Sports at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Wednesday night.

Jack Fixter made it 2-1 at the start of the second half then George Couzens added a double.

Manager Lewis Thorogood said: “We didn’t get into the game for the first 20 minutes.

“We huffed and puffed with plenty of possession but we didn’t do anything in the final third.

“We improved when we got the ball out wide for Marcel Chipamaunga and Jordan Neil.

“The first goal came from link-up play between Floyd and Chipamaunga down the right.

“Another defensive lapse caused the equaliser. It was a fantastic strike but we should not have allowed that much space for a shot.

“We were frustrated as we couldn’t break them down so we made a couple of changes at half-time.

“Lewis Millington made a massive difference when he came on for Jonny Lockie.

“Couzens is an intelligent player who could have scored a couple more goals.

“We had another effort disallowed for offside and we hit the bar.

“We’re back on top of the table and we need to push on now.

“The message to the lads after the game was that it was job done with three points in the bag and we looked better in the second half.

“But we need that killer instinct to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“We’ve got to keep going so we’ll be back in training ready for the next game.

“We have enough quality in the squad to kick on now and score more goals.”

Spalding return to action at Harrowby United in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section on Tuesday, November 14.