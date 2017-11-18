SATURDAY RESULTS: Your guide to all the games

This afternoon’s action around the local leagues
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Alvechurch 3 Sheffield 2, Bedworth 3 Lincoln 0, Corby 1 Cleethorpes 1, Leek 3 Romulus 1, Loughborough Dynamo 1 Belper 3, Market Drayton 0 Frickley 6, Newcastle 1 Basford 2, Peterborough Sports 2 Chasetown 3, Spalding 1 Gresley 2, Stamford 4 Kidsgrove 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 2 Carlton 1.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup quarter-final: Yaxley 3 Daventry 0 (Yaxley at home to Harrowby or Holbeach).
Premier Division: Boston 1 Oadby 2, Cogenhoe 6 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Deeping 1 Leicester Nirvana 1, Eynesbury 0 Desborough 0, Harborough 4 Sleaford 0, Newport Pagnell 6 ON Chenecks 1, Sileby 1 Holbeach 7, St Andrews 0 Whitworth 1, Wellingborough 1 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Wisbech 3 Kirby Muxloe 0.
Division One: Bourne 0 Melton 0, Buckingham 4 Harrowby 0, Burton Park Wanderers 1 Irchester 1, Huntingdon 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Lutterworth Athletic 2 Blackstones 1, Oakham 0 Long Buckby 3, Olney 3 Rushden & Higham 4, Raunds 0 Pinchbeck 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Potton 4, Thrapston 1 Lutterworth Town 6.
Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 4 Harborough 0, Desborough 2 Yaxley 4, Irchester 3 Eynesbury 1, ON Chenecks 3 Cogenhoe 3, Oadby 6 Bourne 1, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Olney 5, Whitworth 2 Raunds 3.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach Res 5 Leverington Sports 0, Ketton 2 AFC Stanground Sports 1, Langtoft 0 Moulton Harrox 6, Peterborough ICA Sports 1 Netherton 3, Sawtry 2 Deeping Res 2, Sutton Bridge 3 Whittlesey 2, Thorney 2 Stamford Lions 2, Warboys 3 Peterborough Sports Res 2.
Division One: Kings Cliffe 0 Long Sutton 5, Moulton Harrox Res 3 Peterborough Polonia 1, Oundle 5 Oakham Res 0, Ramsey 2 Crowland 5, Tydd St Mary 5 Netherton Res 2, Wittering Harriers 3 Glinton & Northborough 0.
Division Two: Bretton North End 4 Parkway Eagles 1, Eye 3 Stamford Lions Res 1, Netherton A 2 Spalding Res 0, Rippingale & Folkingham 8 Langtoft Res 0, Spalding Town 0 Ketton Res 1.
Division Three: Premiair 3 Brotherhood Sports 3, Stamford Belvedere Res 2 Oundle Res 3, Thorpe Wood Rangers 1 Uppingham Res 5, Whaplode Drove 3 Feeder 4, Whittlesey A 4 Riverside 1.
Division Four: Feeder Res 1 Ramsey Res 7, Huntingdon Rovers 1 FC Peterborough Res 3, Long Sutton Res 2 Whittlesey B 2, Stamford Lions A 7 Tydd St Mary Res 0.
Division Five: Glinton & Northborough Res 2 Kings Cliffe Res 1, Leverington Sports A 0 Hampton 7.
Intermediate Shield second round: Leverington Sports Res 0 FC Parson Drove 7.
League Shield second round: Holbeach A 0 AFC Orton 5, Peterborough NECI 5 Parkside 3.
PFA MINOR CUP
Second round: Orton Rangers 8 Gunthorpe Harriers 0.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
CGB Humbertherm 2 Grimsby Borough Academy 4, Immingham 3 Nettleham 2, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 4 Ruston Sports 8, Wyberton 3 Horncastle 2.
Challenge Cup quarter-final: Brigg Town Development 3 AFC Boston 0 (Brigg Town Development at home to Immingham).
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Billinghay 0 Coningsby 1, Fishtoft 0 Leverton Sheepgate 11, Fulbeck 2 Pointon 5, Skegness Town Res 2 Benington 2, Swineshead 7 Spilsby 1, Wyberton Res 1 Old Leake 3.
Division One: Freiston 8 FC Kirton 4, Horncastle Res 3 Friskney 1, JFC Boston 1 Boston College 0, Sibsey 6 Old Doningtonians 3, Skegness United 1 Kirton Town 0.
Division Two: Boston Athletic 3 Park 7, Caythorpe 1 Boston International 3, Colsterworth 4 Fosdyke 5, FC Wrangle 1 FC Hammers 1, Holbeach Bank 4 Wyberton A 2.
Division Three: Benington Res 4 Digby 0, Eagle 4 Skegness Town A 1, Leverton Sheepgate Res 2 Old Doningtonians Res 3, Northgate Olympic 4 Mareham 2, Spalding Harriers 2 Swineshead A 1.
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup quarter-finals: Coningsby 4 Billinghay 0, Fosdyke 1 Woodhall Spa 2, Pointon 4 Boston College 3, Swineshead 2 Railway 4.