MATCH VERDICT: One down, two to go for Holbeach United’s Sunday side

Ahead of this summer’s first anniversary, Holbeach United’s Sunday side will need to update their Twitter profile.

They describe themselves as a ‘group of mates who like to play together and have a beer together’.

Now the Tigers can call themselves ‘winners’ as well after collecting their first piece of silverware since only being formed in June.

They could be celebrating a trophy treble with a 100 per cent record so far in the Spalding Sunday League plus next weekend’s Knockout Cup final.

Holbeach’s 22nd victory took their tally to 211 goals – but it was a tougher test than they would normally face.

Goals from Jonny Allen, Jack Smith and Macauley Grimwood proved enough to beat Grimsby, Cleethorpes & District League leaders The Notts.

Many of the Tigers’ squad were part of the Pinchbeck United cup-winning team of two years ago.

Now the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup can take pride of place in the new-look Tigers Bar at Carter’s Park.

Holbeach had shown their intentions inside 25 seconds by winning a corner so it was no surprise when they broke the deadlock.

Despite suffering from a suspected broken rib which forced him off at half-time, Spencer Tinkler flicked on and Allen nodded home.

Jonno Fairweather and joint-boss Josh Ford were both denied then Billy Smith’s free-kick went wide via the near post.

Allen was released, only for keeper Miles Fenty to take the ball off his feet, while Louis Grant twice blazed over for the Cleethorpes side.

Ford fed Jack Smith for a low right-foot finish to double the advantage six minutes into the second half.

Billy Smith hit the woodwork again but poor defending gave a free header for Reece Newell to convert Lawrence McKay’s left-wing cross.

With three minutes left, Chris Gordon’s horrendous challenge on Jonny Clay led to a mass brawl in front of the Holbeach bench.

Gordon was dismissed and Ford may have been lucky to avoid a red card for retaliation as he was only booked.

There could have been more cards but it was mission impossible for the team of officials to identify everyone who had been involved.

Two minutes after the restart, Grimwood made it 3-1 by knocking the ball past Fenty and tapping into the empty net.

The celebrations could begin a little early and soon afterwards, the final whistle went.

Although The Notts put up a fight, Holbeach had proved to be the better side with more quality.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-4-2: Drury 6; Clay 7, Wilson 7, Warfield 7, Jackson 7; Jack Smith 8 (sub Grimwood 74 mins), Tinkler 7 (sub Stevens h-t, 7), Fairweather 8, B Smith 8; Allen 8, Ford 8. Subs not used: Dickinson, John Smith, Barnes.

THE NOTTS

4-4-2: Fenty; Buckingham, McKenzie, Gordon, McKay; J Mumbycroft (sub W Mumbycroft 51 mins), Newell, C Smith (sub P Smith 64 mins), Campbell (sub Cass 51 mins); Dean, Grant. Subs not used: Richardson, Swann.

REFEREE

Darrell Bright.

GOALS

Allen (18 mins, 1-0); Jack Smith (51 mins, 2-0); Newell (71 mins, 2-1); Grimwood (89 mins, 3-1).

SENDING-OFF

Gordon (serious foul play).

BOOKINGS

Dean, C Smith, Jack Smith, Newell (fouls); Ford (unsporting behaviour).

STAR MAN

Jonny Allen – led the line, scored the first goal and could have got more.